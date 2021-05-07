Home

No press conference as PS will only deliver statement

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 11, 2021 5:16 pm

There will be once again no media presence at the Ministry of Health briefing this evening and only a statement will be delivered as was done last weekend.

We have been told, the statement by Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, will be broadcast live on the Fijian Government Facebook.

This means there will be no question and answer session.

Article continues after advertisement

Stay with us as we will have the statement by Doctor Fong on our website, www.fbcnews.com.fj and our FBC News and Radio station Facebook pages.

The statement will also air on our six radio stations.

