News

No place for desecration in Fiji

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 28, 2022 4:55 pm
Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the desecration of the Nav Durga Temple in Baulevu, Nausori is a disrespectful act committed by cowards.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the desecration harkens to the darkest chapter of Fijian history when the same temple was attacked after the 1987 coup by political figures seeking to create ethnic and religious animosity among our people.

He stresses desecration has no place in Fiji today.

He adds today, every Fijian has the constitutional right to worship in peace and practice their faith freely.

Sayed-Khaiyum assures that our laws will be upheld.

He also stated that the Fiji Police Force is on the case to charge those responsible.

Sayed-Khaiyum says it was fortunate that the community members were able to stop the fire before the entire temple was consumed by flames.

The Police Force has also assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding sacrilege at the Temple.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Itendra Nair this morning visited the scene and was briefed by senior officials on the progress of the investigation.

After being briefed, DCP Nair provided guidance to the team.

A community policing team continues its visitation to members of the community.

 

