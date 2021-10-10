Home

No one evicted from Nabua PRB flats

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 14, 2021 6:20 am

No one has been evicted from the PRB Flats in Mead Road despite being involved in brawls this year.

Despite warnings of eviction, people continue to engage in brawls at the PRB Barracks in Nabua.

PRB Acting General Manager, Patrick Veu says they are looking at amending the tenancy agreements of families at these facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

“They continue to occupy the flats but that is something that we’re looking at the moment to re-look at their tenancy agreement.”

Veu says families whose members will be found engaging in such conflicts will also face possible eviction.

“Once we get the names we will take actions accordingly but in the meantime, we are still waiting for that report from police.”

The Public Rental Board says they do not know what is causing these brawls.

However, they are working closely with police and certain changes will be implemented in the area.

