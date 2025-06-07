No mining license issued says Vosarogo

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo.

There will be no mining license issued until the Mining Act is reviewed.

This was clarified by the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo following concerns by landowners that there is a mining plan that is already in place by government.

Vosarogo clears the air, saying that the government is still dealing with the Special Prospecting License, as mining is another issue and it can only be approved by cabinet.

Article continues after advertisement

“So like I said, we are on our 11th draft at the moment, very soon. I’m not quite sure which cabinet meeting that would be, but I will bring it to the cabinet for approval to be sent to the cabinet subcommittee and legislation. And then it’ll do its round in public consultation.”

Vosarogo says the government will continue to have talks with the Namosi landowners regarding the Namosi Joint Venture and its Special Prospecting License 1420.

The SPL is due for renewal and is still on hold since 2023.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.