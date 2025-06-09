No mercy for sea traffickers, PM warns

Fiji will track and intercept traffickers and illegal fishers, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He states the country is now equipped to act against anyone exploiting its waters with the new $120 million Vuvale Maritime Essential Services Centre.

Rabuka described the centre as more than a building, calling it a symbol of Fiji’s commitment to protect its maritime domain, safeguard sovereignty and strengthen regional security.

Article continues after advertisement

He said it was a practical outcome of the Vuvale partnership with Australia and a model of cooperation between equals.

The hub unites the Fiji Navy, Hydrographic Office and Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre under one roof.

It also houses the Maritime Domain Fusion Centre where intelligence from Navy, Police, Fisheries, Customs and international partners is coordinated.

“We recognize that the threats that we face from illegal fishing, transnational organized crime including narcotics trafficking, to climate-induced disasters demand a strategic approach and coordinated response.”

Rabuka said Fiji’s prosperity, security and way of life are tied to the sea, making maritime protection a strategic priority.

He acknowledged Australia’s role in funding and building the facility, calling it a true family partnership.

Rabuka also thanked New Zealand, the United States and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for supporting the centre’s operations.

The PM confirmed Fiji will soon launch its first maritime security strategy, aligned with the national security framework.

He said the strategy would reflect Fiji’s values and vulnerabilities as a small island state while maximising the new facility and its partnerships.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the 1,200 local workers who built the centre, calling their contribution vital.

He adds that the opening marks a bold step forward in protecting Fiji’s maritime domain, enhancing regional cooperation and securing the Pacific’s shared future.

Meanwhile, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles officially handed over the Vuvale Maritime Essential Services Centre to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today while officiating as chief guest during the event in Lami today.

He said the security of Fiji was central to the security of Australia and this facility strengthens both countries.

“It represents the ability to make change. It represents the ability to give effect to practical outcomes. For the first time, intelligence which might be received by the Fisheries Agency about an illegal vessel will result in real-time tasking of the Fiji Navy.”

Marles described the hub as a symbol of partnership, noting Australia’s investment is among its largest infrastructure commitments in the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.