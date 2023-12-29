No leadership struggle clarifies Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified what some perceive as a leadership conflict within the People’s Alliance Party.

During a press conference yesterday, Rabuka stated that it is a standard procedure indicative of a well-thought-out succession plan.

Rabuka emphasized the need for any organization to have a formal succession plan, emphasizing that changes in leadership must be planned for and handled carefully.

“It’s not a leadership struggle; it’s a natural thing that can be expected in any organization where you must have a succession plan, and people in the organization will also be performing with their own interests if they would like to show that they are worthy of consideration for leadership, they will have to perform better than the others. That maybe what is interpreted by those observers as struggle.”

Rabuka’s remarks are under more scrutiny from political analysts who have forecast changes and advancements in the administration.

Although these dynamics can be interpreted by observers as a sign of a power struggle, Rabuka emphasized the need for a deeper understanding of the fundamental processes governing leadership changes.