No guests on board cruise ship

[Source: Cruise Weekly]

Captain Cook Cruise ship MS Caledonian Sky is currently taking shelter at Yalobi Bay in Waya Yasawa with no guests on board.

This has been highlighted by district nurse at the Yalobi Nursing Station, Ekari Dawale, based on her last conversation with those onboard the MS Caledonian Sky.

She has been told that only 60 crew members, including a doctor and two nurses are on board the vessel.

Article continues after advertisement

Dawale adds they have informed the crew member to call or notify them if they need assistance and come ashore to take shelter if there is a need.

An evacuation center has been activated in Yalobi village.

Villagers have started to feel strong winds from this hour.