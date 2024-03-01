No further investigation into inmate's death

[File Photo]

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga, has stated that there will not be any further investigation into the death of an inmate in a correctional facility in Suva last month.

Turaga revealed this information to FBC News, confirming that he had received the postmortem investigation report.

He refuted allegations that the man died within the facility, addressing accusations that he was denied medical attention when needed.

Article continues after advertisement

“The postmortem suggests that he has a serious medical issue and it’s not a sudden passing and by the time he arrived at the hospital he passed away. There is no need for further investigation on that.”

Turaga also emphasized the importance of the duty of care by those serving in Fiji’s correctional facilities.