Lance Seeto was found dead in his Suva apartment two days ago.

Foul play has been ruled out in the death of prominent chef and TV personality, Lance Seeto.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police – Crime Mesake Waqa says this is as per the postmortem examination findings.

Police says investigation will continue as per process for inquest.