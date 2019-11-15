No drunk driving case in the central division

A total of 365 traffic infringement notices were issued in the last 24 hours.

Director Traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra says they intercepted 5,593 vehicles, however, no one from the central division were arrested for drunk driving.

SSP Mishra says four drivers from the western Division were arrested for drunk driving.

“We will keep on mounting up our national traffic operation with our joint operation within the organization. We are also working with our stakeholders including the Land Transport Authority to create a safe road environment.”

SSP Mishra says 123 people have been charged for speeding, 12 for careless driving and 17 for not wearing seatbelts.

He adds more Breathalyzer tests and stop checks will be done.