No drop policy helps Police force

Like any other organization, women in the police force are more exposed to the setting or environment of domestic violence.

But they are protected by the no-drop policy and the gender violence policy enforced within the Fiji Police Force.

This sentiment was shared by the National Police Women’s Network Coordinator, SSP Loraini Seru, during the International Women’s Day celebration at the Nasova Academy today.

National Police Women’s Network Coordinator, SSP Loraini Seru.

She says all domestic violence or sexual harassment cases involving women in the force will be investigated under the no-drop policy.

“That are brought to the attention of the stations or any police station that will not go uninvestigated, so the drop policy that applies to members of the public is equivalent to how we will handle cases from within the organization.” “

Seru says that all officers are also trained on how to deal with domestic violence cases, given the increasing number of such cases in the country.

There are a total of 1,111 women police officers under the Fiji Police force to date as we celebrate International Women’s Day.