No concrete evidence of alleged abuse at Dilkusha Home

The Methodist Church of Fiji is denying the allegation of abuse on children at the Dilkusha Home in Nausori.

However, Methodist Church of Fiji President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai, says they are still carrying out an investigation.

Vunisuwai says they have not received any concrete evidence of the alleged abuse.

He adds they have also interviewed the Deaconess who is managing the home and the children who were allegedly abused.

“Surely if there is any evidence in it we will take action.”

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission received a complaint from a concerned person on the alleged abuse and the matter has also been referred to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Commissioner Director, Ashwin Raj, says the complainant has also requested the Commission to investigate the use of food rations and other assistance given to the Home by the public and the state.

The Dilkusha Home is jointly managed by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and the Methodist Church of Fiji.

Director Social Welfare, Rupeni Fatiaki, says they are constantly liaising with the Methodist Church of Fiji in relation to the issue.