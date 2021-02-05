No bus fare concession for students

The Fiji Bus Operators Association President Nisar Ali Shah says students travelling before 6.30am will have to pay adult fare.

This comes after majority of students along the Suva-Nausori corridor are now leaving home early to avoid being caught up in traffic.

Shah says the time restriction on the e-Transport card has been programmed and they don’t have control over it.

“Everything depends on Vodafone and Ministry of Education, we will follow the instruction however at the moment we can’t carry them for free. The authority has to advise us then we will act accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says easing the restricted time on e-transport cards will not be easy.

The Ministry last year had placed a restriction on blue subsidized cards for students which is operational from 6.30 in the morning to 9.00 am, and then from 2.30pm to 5pm.