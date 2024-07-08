Nine opposition MPs support PM

Prime Minister Rabuka [File Photo]

Nine Opposition Members of Parliament have declared their interest and shown support for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The MPs met with Prime Minister Rabuka yesterday at the request of opposition MP Mosese Bulitavu to discuss the way forward.

The nine MPs will be handing over their letters to the Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, today.

The nine MPs include Aliki Bia, Mosese Bulitavu, Josaia Niudamu, Viliame Naupoto, Alipate Tuicolo, Ioane Naivalurua, Taito Rokomatu, Penioni Ravunawa, and Naisa Tuinaceva.

FBC News has been reliably informed that two other opposition MPs are likely to support the PM.

Following FijiFirst’s deregistration for failing to amend its constitution, its MPs were given the opportunity to decide whether to remain independent or join other political parties.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Inia Seruiratu and opposition MPs Semi Koroilavesau, Jone Usamate, Premila Kumar, and Ketan Lal have opted to remain independent and not join other political parties.