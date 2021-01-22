Nine injured following bus accident

Nine people sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in veered off the road and landed into a drain this morning.

The incident happened at Dramoka along the Nabouwalu highway.

The passengers were on board the bus which was on its way to Savusavu from the Nabouwalu jetty.

Four passengers were taken to Labasa Hospital for treatment and are now in stable condition.

Five others were transported to Nabouwalu Hospital and have been sent home after treatment.

The investigation continues.