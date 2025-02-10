Night roadworks to begin on Khalsa Road

[File Photo]

Essential pavement rehabilitation will begin tonight on Khalsa Road in Nasinu at 8:00 PM and continue into the early hours of the morning.

These vital improvement works are scheduled to take place over the next four weeks until completion.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the scheduled night hours for the repairs are aimed at minimizing disruptions to daily traffic, ensuring that local commuters experience the least inconvenience.

The FRA adds that these efforts are part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing road conditions for safer and smoother travel.

Temporary traffic management measures will be implemented during the rehabilitation.

The FRA advises motorists to expect lane closures and reduced speed limits in the work zones.

