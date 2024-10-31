News

NFP supports president nomination

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 31, 2024 6:50 am

[Source: National Federation Party/ Facebook]

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad says they strongly support the nomination of current Parliamentary Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu as the next President of Fiji.

Prasad says he and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had discussed the matter extensively, ultimately reaching a consensus on Ratu Naiqama’s nomination.

“We are strongly together on the nomination for the president of Fiji and as the Prime Minister explained, the current president, his excellency, did not wish to be nominated again. And NFP is very pleased that the current Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is the government’s nominee for the position of the president of Fiji. And we strongly support him, we are very happy with the nomination of Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu to be the next president of Fiji and we have no disagreement at all.”

Article continues after advertisement

A special parliament sitting will take place this morning to nominate and appoint the president.

NFP supports president nomination

Be disaster prepared: Ditoka

NFA urges caution for festivities

Diwali spirit grips Fiji

Ministry of Health plans radiation therapy for cancer patients

Pacific leaders and Noumea visit

ATH says Starlink bring developments

Zero deposit home loan

RFMF supports review recommendations

$40m school assistance announced

Have respect for road workers: FRA

Spanish floods kill 72 as year of rain falls in a day

Chance for Bulikula to play in Pacific Cup

Pre-season vital for Silktails

Coach Sam to scout new talents at futsal IDC

England prop Marler restores X account after haka post furore

Top seeds Diana Shnaider, Marie Bouzkova head into quarters

France rugby bans alcohol from team gatherings

Joan series 'near and dear to my heart': Sophie Turner

Canada alleges Indian minister Amit Shah behind plot to target Sikh separatists

Chand returns with five bodybuilding medals

Bose chases sevens dream

Kumuls need a win to deny Bati

Australia to ramp up missile production as Indo Pacific enters new missile age

Ratu Naiqama has my support: Vosarogo

ATH records increased profits

Bunnies' Murray faces surgery that could impact 2025

Adidas reaches out-of-court settlement with Kanye

$29m court complex opened

Diwali shows the beauty of Fiji: Nalumisa

Disney crime series renamed after ruling

BCF criticizes promoter

Continue fostering positivity urges FTU

Fiji Pine hits $48m in payout

Israeli strike kills dozens in north Gaza residental block, US calls incident 'horrifying'

Comedian sparks outrage at rally

Sukuna Bowl committee continues key engagements

Commission hits out at FTA as more abuse cases surface

Enhanced support needed for cancer caregivers

No foul play

Boosting disaster readiness

Teri Garr, ‘Tootsie’ star, dies

Job seekers turn up in numbers

PS confirmed for PM’s office

Free entry for fans at Futsal IDC

Coy Man Utd target Amorim still winning at Sporting

Russia simulates massive nuclear response

Dragons terminate NRL contract of captain Ben Hunt

Diwali a time for celebration: NCCI

Two arrested for alleged marijuana possession

CNN bans panelist for racism

FCCC partners with Fiji for sustainable Diwali initiative

Dave Matthews band plans benefit

Dash cams and barriers for taxi driver safety

Nigerian MP apologizes after viral taxi slapping video

One change for Bulikula

France backs Morocco in dispute over Western Sahara

Kalouniwai urges former CRW members to seek forgiveness

Fiji steps up Dubai 7s preparations

SCGC acknowledges final cane payment

Takala soaks in the big city experience

Japan and Fiji collaborate to combat drug-related issues

PILON members aim to strengthen justice

Sukuna Bowl committee sets ticket sales goal

Project to equip farmers for climate change adaptation

FBC staff embrace Diwali with celebration

Kane, Mbappe share top scorer

Managers back Ten Hag after sacking

FRA closes road for culvert repair

Cooperative leaders share progress with Kamikamica

Police and FCS forge stronger ties with new MOU

Major donors expected to increase IDA funding pledges

Boy George explores fame in new art collection

US warns Iran at UN of 'severe consequences' if further attacks

Ancient Pompeii site uncovers tiny house with exquisite frescoes

Coach admits squad selection isn't easy

Labasa bypass plans remain uncertain

Sikh separatist claims Indian 'spy network' operates in US and Canada

Farmers praise increased payout ahead of Diwali

Eight teams prepare for Futsal IDC showdown

Naitasiri Highlanders eager for Kaji rugby action

Police urges vigilance in busy period

Lautoka resident claims discrimination by taxi drivers

Roff convinced building Wallabies will be competitive against Lions

SCGF defers final cane loan repayment

Australia's Wade retires from international cricket

Young Londoners push for world's first Afro hair emojis

No new limits on Ukraine's use of US arms

London Tube map exhibition celebrates iconic design

Kosovo artist makes bold statement for breast cancer awareness

Israeli campaign leaves Lebanese border towns in ruins

How Mexico’s migrant crackdown influences the U.S. election

Taiwan vice president, Drag Race winner join big crowds at Pride march

Very important game for both forces says Waqanisau

Stroke poses a major worry

Fiji's Transport Master Plan set for 2025

System is clearly not working: LTA

Singh admits losing focus after brother’s collapse

New partnership to enhance access to affordable housing

Melbourne Cup favourite ruled out

Waterlily a symbol of unity this Diwali

French PM Barnier undergoes operation on cervical lesion

Young actors perform Indonesia's first deaf musical

As UN COP16 nature talks are gridlocked

FCCC warns against new scam

Discussions on taxi service underway in Lautoka

Universal Music Group partners with KLAY

Thousands protest in Georgia as opposition challenges election results

Spain's Rodri wins Ballon d'Or for best player in the world

WAF assures exporters of access to quality testing services

Margaret Atwood, unworried by AI, continues prolific writing career

Clay diya's in demand as Diwali approaches

Resource owners receive essential machinery

FNU is new catering supplier for Fijian Drua

Palestinians say 100,000 residents trapped in north Gaza

Trump comedian sparks Puerto Rico outrage

Organizers work to ensure smooth Sukuna Bowl

Churches unite to tackle pornography

SBW working on becoming an advocate for drug abuse

Hill calls O'Shea bout his toughest fight yet

Government reaffirms support for sugar industry

Vodafone Kaji rugby commences today

Ministry of Trade to establish more AI hubs

Climate smart food system project launched

Access roads to boost agriculture and connect villages

Hag sacked by Manchester United

Tabuya urges caution amidst connectivity growth

Prasad participates in high-level roundtable

Chamber is encouraging a safe Diwali

Hellbound 2 Review and Ending Explained

Call for taxi permit reform

Police awaits post-mortem

South Korean Christians protest against same-sex rights

Passion for learning is vital to address math issue

Naiqama backs Bati at World Cup

Paddling aims for annual event

Fiji faces challenges amid rising technology

No drug use at event says promoter

Boxing commission to set up inquiry

Bigg Boss 18: Channel drops new promo; sparks excitement about Chulbul Pandey’s cameo in Singham Again

USP student petition garners support

Minister emphasizes for teacher competency framework

Wise Wallabies making no promises for grand slam tour

Mental wellbeing should be prioritized

Russia air attacks pound Kharkiv, injure several people

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan reveals why she did not do the second installment of the franchise: “I was so scared…”

Two sex workers killed in 24 hours, man pleads guilty

Police probe death of renowned chef

Our islands are counting on us: Acting PM

Namosi landowners demand consultation

Return corporal punishment: FTA

Fijians to fork out more money for fireworks

Bati grateful to fans for turning up in numbers

Mexico's Sinaloa state reports 14 murders in one day

Hill denies rumors of drug use in boxing event

Adele sobs as she embraces Celine Dion at Vegas show

Bronze finish for the fans; says Catarogo

Prominent chef found dead

Return corporal punishment: FTA

China hacked audio from unnamed Trump campaign adviser

Brazilian soccer fan dies, others injured in ambush

Netflix talent show featuring Liam Payne put on hold

Proactive health and financial support for cancer care

Drug arrests almost on a daily basis

PM spruiks mining pay rise as wage battle emerges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hosted parties on big showbiz nights

Contractor raises odor complaints

Rabuka joins high level mission to New Caledonia

Ministry thanks women for screenings in Macuata

Obama backs Harris in Michigan

Herbie dazzles in England’s thrashing of Samoa as match marred by huge all-in brawl

Woman found after nearly two weeks, treated for bite

Albanese defends Qantas upgrade claims

Japan ruling party may lose majority

Sivo sure after Arthur contacted him

Residents plead for relief from ongoing water crisis

Lachlan impressed by Hill

Radrodro urges students to showcase hard work

Kane on target as Bayern rebound to crush Bochum 5-0

Salah secures late draw for Liverpool

FTA expands investment

Bridging the skills gap for workforce success

West Ham stun Man United

Over 200 Fijians heads overseas for work

Government targets inclusion for minority group

Palmer leads Chelsea past Newcastle

Sustainability in recycling and agriculture

Palace edge Spurs for first win of the season

Lomax at the double as Roos book ticket to Cup final

Vosarogo calls for industry-driven growth

Fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland is set for release July 2026

Businessman drowns in Yasawa

Sivo seals three-year deal with Leeds

Vunika farmers hope for action on floodgates

Bus crash in central Mexico kills 19 people

Sonny Bill Williams impressed with local boxers

Promoting gender equity in the national TVET policy

Leonardo DiCaprio endorses Kamala Harris for president

Jillaroos march into Cup final after Kiwi Ferns shutout

Commonwealth leaders say 'time has come' for discussion on slavery reparations