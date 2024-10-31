NFP supports president nomination

[Source: National Federation Party/ Facebook]

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad says they strongly support the nomination of current Parliamentary Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu as the next President of Fiji.

Prasad says he and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had discussed the matter extensively, ultimately reaching a consensus on Ratu Naiqama’s nomination.

“We are strongly together on the nomination for the president of Fiji and as the Prime Minister explained, the current president, his excellency, did not wish to be nominated again. And NFP is very pleased that the current Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is the government’s nominee for the position of the president of Fiji. And we strongly support him, we are very happy with the nomination of Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu to be the next president of Fiji and we have no disagreement at all.”

Article continues after advertisement

A special parliament sitting will take place this morning to nominate and appoint the president.