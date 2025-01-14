NFP prioritizes economic growth over election plans

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad reaffirmed his commitment to addressing Fiji’s economic challenges and fundamental societal issues, placing election considerations on hold.

When questioned on the party’s plans going into the 2026 Election, Professor Prasad highlighted the coalition government’s significant achievement in launching the comprehensive development plan encompassing short-term (three-year), medium-term (five-year), and long-term (25-year) strategies.

He emphasized the government’s focus on delivering essential services and returning to basics over the next two years.

“So my focus right now as Minister of Finance is to think about the next budget and to ensure how we can address some of these fundamental issues that our people have, and I hope to engage more with our people, with our policymakers.”

Professor Prasad also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the private sector, members of government boards, statutory organizations, and the Fiscal Review Committee for providing critical insights and policy recommendations that have shaped government strategies over the past two years.

He concluded by reaffirming his immediate focus on preparing the national budget and addressing pressing economic issues rather than focusing on the next general election.