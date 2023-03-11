NFA to investigate Lami fire

The National Fire Authority will conduct an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire at the Alfa Private Limited warehouse in Lami yesterday.
NFA says a fire broke out from the warehouse at around 10.30am.
In a statement, NFA states it dispatched a crew from the Lami, Suva and Valelevu Fire Stations to the scene.
NFA’s swift response controlled the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings, Pacific Batteries/Koorda Pte Ltd and NCI Holdings Limited.
No injuries were reported.
Meanwhile Alfa Private Limited is a subsidiary of CJ Patel and Company Limited.
