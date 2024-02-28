NFA to investigate fire on 109 year old Defence Club

[File Photo]

The Defence Club on Gordon Street in Suva suffered close to 95 percent damage following the fire yesterday.

According to National Fire Authority, an individual reported the incident to the Command Center.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says five fire trucks, three utility vehicles and 40 firefighters attended the fire.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the fire initially posed a significant challenge due to its origin inside the building and heavily locked access points. However, firefighters managed to gain entry through the UNDP door and extinguish the main flames.

Sowane raised concerns about the low water pressure encountered at fire hydrants during the operation.

Despite this obstacle, Sowane emphasized the exceptional performance of the firefighting team.

Representatives from Energy Fiji Limited and the Water Authority of Fiji were also at the scene.

Additionally, police officers ensured crowd control on Gordon Street.

FBC News is attempting to obtain a response from the Water Authority regarding the water concerns raised by NFA.