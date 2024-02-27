NFA to investigate fire at EFL power plant

[Source: Supplied]

The National Fire Authority will start their investigation soon to ascertain the cause of fire and cost of damage at the Energy Fiji Limited power plant, situated in Cawaira, Labasa.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the Labasa Fire Station received a call from a member of the public reporting a fire at the EFL on Sunday.

Sowane says information gathered from one of the workers was that he had gone to check the oil level for plant number one when he noticed the power plant on fire.

He says at the time of incident there were two staff on night shift and six others who were working on separate plants outside.

Sowane while commending the firefighters, urged members of the public and private sector to be cautious and practice fire safety.