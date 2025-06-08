NFA pushes boundary expansion to cover growing urban areas

[File Photo]

The National Fire Authority is pushing to expand its official service boundaries for the first time in nearly 30 years, responding to Fiji’s rapid urban and economic growth.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane warns that many businesses and communities now fall outside the existing fire levy system, which was established in 1995.

However, Sowane says they still rely heavily on the Authority’s emergency response services.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane.

He stresses that the current legal boundaries are outdated and no longer match the reality of Fiji’s expanding cities and towns, leaving gaps in coverage and funding that threaten effective fire protection.

“The fire boundaries since 1995 that was when the fire boundary was set and for more than 29 or 30 years since 1995, there is a lot of development that has occurred outside the fire boundary. The economic zone has expanded beyond the fire boundary so we had to propose to government and to our Minister to also extend our boundary so to include the business and the other services that are outside the boundary which are not paying fire service levy to us.”

Under current regulations, only properties within the designated fire boundary are required to pay the fire service levy, which funds the NFA’s operations.

However, Sowane revealed that NFA is increasingly called to emergencies in new business districts and residential areas that have sprung up outside those boundaries.

Sowane emphasized that updating the boundaries is not just about fairness, but also about ensuring the NFA has the resources needed to respond effectively as demand increases.

The NFA is currently holding public consultations to gather feedback on proposed changes, including boundary expansion and adjustments to fire safety fees.

The next consultation will be held in Labasa Civic Centre next Tuesday.

