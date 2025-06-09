NFA invests in education and training

[File Photo]

Beyond emergency response, the National Fire Authority also invests in community education and training.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says it offers fire safety courses for businesses and private industries, including emergency warden training and proper use of fire equipment.

Sowane says these programs empower communities to act as first responders before the NFA arrives.

“We have invested heavily in this areas in terms of providing awareness because what we have identified that most of the building are coming from the residential area in comparison to the commercial and industrial area. So we rolled out our awareness to members of the public in all the divisions in terms of creating their own fire brigade that we called Community Fire Wardens so we train these people.”



Sowane stressed that the NFA’s mission is now focused on “building community resilience towards emergencies,” reflecting a strategic shift to prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery.

The NFA also works closely with other emergency services and the National Disaster Management Office to coordinate responses during major disasters.

It has also signed regional agreements, such as a recent Memorandum of Understanding with the Samoa Fire Authority, to strengthen emergency response capabilities across the Pacific.

To meet these expanded duties, the NFA continues to enhance the skills of its personnel through regular training and professional development, ensuring they are equipped to handle a broad spectrum of emergencies.

The NFA encourages Fijians to engage with its programs and support its efforts to provide comprehensive emergency services nationwide.

