NFA concerned with spate of fires

The National Fire Authority is concerned with the spate of fires recorded in the Western Division in the last three days

According to Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane s the Catholic Church at Raviravi, Ba was destroyed by fire yesterday everning.

Sowane says the property belongs to Roman Catholic Church in Fiji, which was vacant at the time of the incident.

The estimated cost of damage is $80,000.

On Saturday, a four-bedroom corrugated iron, and timber house belonging to a 60-year-old farmer was destroyed by fire in Mulomulo, Nadi.

Sowane says the fire started from a nearby sugarcane field, which quickly spread to the house.

The owner tried to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful.

The estimated cost of damage stands at around $60,000.

In another incident, in Moala Village, Nadi, a two-bedroom concrete, and timber house belonging to a 42-year-old farmer was destroyed.

The owner was away during the time of the fire.

The Neighbours tried to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful.

The estimated cost of damage is $30,000.

Sowane says the investigations are underway to determine the probable cause of these fires.