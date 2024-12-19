New Zealand Defence force provides support to Vanuatu

[Source: New Zealand Defence Force]

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has stepped in to assist Vanuatu in the aftermath of a 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck yesterday, causing widespread damage and loss of life.

The quake has prompted Vanuatu to declare a state of emergency, with current reports confirming 14 fatalities and over 200 injuries. Officials fear the death toll could rise as rescue efforts continue.

To support emergency operations, the NZDF has established an air bridge to deliver personnel, equipment, and supplies to Port Vila.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-8A Poseidon conducted a surveillance flight today over critical infrastructure in Port Vila, including the airport, runway, and port, as well as surrounding islands. The aircraft will stay overnight in Fiji and conduct further surveillance tomorrow.

Imagery captured from the flights will help authorities assess the extent of the damage and prioritize recovery efforts.

An RNZAF Hercules aircraft departed RNZAF Base Auckland this afternoon, carrying Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade staff, and emergency equipment to Vanuatu.

A second Hercules is scheduled to depart tomorrow with additional personnel, including members of other government agencies and NZDF planners, along with more emergency supplies.

Major General Rob Krushka, Commander of Joint Forces New Zealand, reaffirmed the NZDF’s readiness to support Vanuatu’s recovery.

The NZDF’s swift response underscores New Zealand’s commitment to its Pacific neighbours during times of crisis.