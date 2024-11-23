New show ‘Gup Shup Time’ to inspire youths

FBC TV’s latest show, Gup Shup Time, promises to inspire local audiences with stories that delve into the lives of the movers and shakers in Fijian society.

The new show, which premieres tomorrow at 6 pm, will feature 16, 30-minute episodes.

Host Aziza Nisha says the guests will share their life experiences to be able to inspire others.

Article continues after advertisement

Nisha says it will feature a diverse range of individuals who have overcome significant obstacles to achieve extraordinary goals.

“We invite our guest to basically come and share with us their journey with a sip of tea. It basically starts with their childhood, how and who molded them, what advice bought them here, what all have they achieved till now and what are the struggles and what is their future aims and plans and with that what empowering message would they want to give to our youths who are listening to them or watching them on FBC TV.”

Each episode, Nisha adds, will dive deep into their personal journeys, revealing the moments of doubt, the turning points, and the unwavering commitment that led them to success.

The weekly show will air every Sundays at 6 pm on FBC TV.