New scheme allows spouses to join PALM workers

Spouses of 106 Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme workers will soon be able to join their partners in Australia and, for the first time, also work alongside them.

This will be facilitated through the newly launched Family Accompaniment Pilot Scheme, which allows both workers and their spouses to contribute to Australia’s workforce.

While speaking at the pre-departure workshop, Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh stated that, until now, workers have typically gone to Australia alone, leaving their families behind.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he states that the new scheme addresses this challenge by allowing spouses and children to travel with them.

“Over the course of this week’s pre-departure briefing, you will receive vital information and training that will equip you with the knowledge and resources you need for a successful and smooth transition.”

Singh adds that this will also create a stronger support system, improving their overall experience.

Bua resident and mother of one-year-old Monika Adimaikama expressed her excitement about reuniting with her husband.

“I’m so excited to go and meet him, to reconnect with my family. It’s been a long time. I am expecting to go there and work to help my family back in Fiji.”

Family member visas will be valid until the expiration of the PALM worker’s visa.