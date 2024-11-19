New restaurant creates employment opportunities

One of the Capital City’s most popular curry houses, Zamzam Restaurant in Samabula, has recently unveiled a new addition to its establishment, a Middle Eastern pizza eatery.

The pizza outlet will operate alongside the existing restaurant employing eighteen people.

Restaurant owner Rashida Dean says this is part of a strategic move to diversify their offerings and attract a broader audience.

She expressed gratitude to her customers and staff for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in making the new establishment possible.

“It’s not only the pizza, its kebab and some other dishes also will be there. Some new dishes are coming also. It’s not only the pizza. So they can experience some new food also under ZamZam.”

Dean says that the new restaurant will not only offer Western and Indian delicacies but also provide a space that celebrates and reflects her cultural heritage.

In addition to expanding the restaurant’s menu offerings, she is considering the possibility of opening additional locations in the coming years.