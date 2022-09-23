New Reservoir to benefit Tacirua East Rd residents

[Source: Supplied]

Residents of Tacirua East Road, off Khalsa Road, Nasinu can expect a better water supply soon.

The Water Authority of Fiji says it is working to complete the 3 million litre water reservoir in the area, which will address intermittent supply to over 5000 residents.

WAF Chief Executive, Doctor Amit Chanan says the project is set to be completed within four weeks, with a total of $3.4 million invested to address water disruptions.

He says the project has enabled the expansion of water storage, providing resilience to the Tovata and Nagatugatu water supply zone.

Dr Chanan adds at the moment, the upper Tacirua East sub-division and Niubalavu Crescent – which are densely populated areas – experience intermittent supply as they depend on the reservoir levels at the Nagatugatu reservoir and daily valve operations.

The Chief Executive says once completed, the new reservoir will address service disruptions within the area, bringing relief to residents as well as ensuring better delivery to Fijians in the area.