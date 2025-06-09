New policy to support student progress and retention

Cabinet has approved the Student Progression and Retention Policy, aimed at improving how student advancement is managed across primary and secondary schools in the country.

The new policy sets out a structured framework for assessing student performance, ensuring that decisions on whether a student moves to the next level or repeats a grade are made collaboratively by teachers, parents, students, and school heads.

Student progress will be evaluated through literacy and numeracy competencies, with additional support provided through targeted interventions to help students meet learning goals.

The Ministry of Education’s Curriculum Advisory Services and TVET sections will also design special programs to assist vulnerable learners including students with disabilities, those from low-income backgrounds, and those at risk of dropping out to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed in their education.

