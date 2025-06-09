New platform supports villages

The fijianhost brand has been launched, offering a new way for tourists and locals to book accommodations in rural Fiji.

Founder and Managing Director Orisi Samoce was inspired to create the platform after seeing the struggles in his village.

He recognized that Fiji’s growing tourism industry could provide a business opportunity to help his community.

Article continues after advertisement

Samoce says he was able to start his dream project through the Ministry of Trade’s YES Grant program.

He adds that by making it easier to book village stays, fijianhost aims to connect tourists and locals with authentic cultural experiences while supporting rural communities.

“We’re mindful of the stakeholders involved in this space, and that’s something we’re working through to come up with a collaborative and cohesive approach to onboarding our rural and maritime hosts onto the platform, and then marketing it to attract bookings not only internationally but also locally.”

Samoce says they focus on quality by selecting hosts with suitable homes and the right personality.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says Samoce received $30,000 under the YES Grant program in the last financial year to develop the fijianhost platform.

“It’s a localized version of Airbnb aimed at targeting many of the homestays in Fiji. It’s a growing part of the tourism ecosystem, and the fact that he’s created a platform allowing direct interaction and bookings especially for those who prefer homestays over five- or seven-star hotels is a wonderful initiative.”

Kamikamica adds that the fijianhost platform will not only bring financial returns to the tourism sector but also create opportunities for cultural exchange, learning, and community development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.