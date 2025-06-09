New online gateway to speed up investments

[Source: File Photo]

Fiji is moving to overhaul its business environment by introducing digital platforms to speed up approvals and attract investment.

Ministry for Trade Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali said delays in company registration, permits, and access to government services have long discouraged investors and slowed job creation.

“If investments are not happening because the business environment is not giving the right picture or signals, everything slows downincluding job creation.”

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the Vinod Patel Supply Chain Conference, Ali said if investments are not happening because the business environment is not giving the right picture or signals, everything slows down including job creation.

He said the government’s new online business platforms will give entrepreneurs and investors a single gateway to register companies, renew licenses, and apply for permits.

The system will cut processing times from months to days and reduce inefficiencies that waste time and resources.

Ali said the plan also included digitising complex processes such as building permit approvals to reduce waiting times from years to months.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.