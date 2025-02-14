New Master Plan to boost rural water access

Efforts to improve rural water and sanitation services in Fiji are shifting towards a government-led approach.

This will be done through a national master plan that is currently being developed to enhance access for villages and settlements.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting, International WASH Expert Nicholas Pilgrim pointed out the need for a structured, government-driven initiative to strengthen national and local capacity.

The proposed Rural Water and Sanitation Master Plan aims to operationalize this vision by integrating ongoing research, policy directives and community needs into a comprehensive framework.

“In terms of national policy, if we look at the higher level plans and strategies like the national development plan, the water sector strategy, these specifically refer to the need for a rural water span sanitation master plan.”

The plan is aligned with Fiji’s National Development Plan and the Water Sector Strategy, both of which highlight the need for targeted rural water and sanitation policies.

Until now, much of the focus has been on urban water services under the Water Authority of Fiji.

However, stakeholders now recognize the urgency of addressing challenges in rural areas, particularly in the Northern and Eastern divisions, where many communities struggle with water scarcity and limited sanitation infrastructure.

Pilgrim states that the master plan will incorporate findings from various research initiatives, including work by WISH Fiji on on-site sanitation and septic system issues, as well as earlier projects involving NIWA’s constructed wetlands.

These studies provide valuable insights into improving sanitation and water management in remote communities.

Policy frameworks such as the 2021 Rural Water and Sanitation Policy and the draft Water and Sewerage Services Bill will guide the master plan’s development.

Under these regulations, the proposed water sector regulator, EWS, will oversee service delivery for rural communities, while the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will continue to regulate tariffs for urban water services.

Additionally, water supply management plans and drinking water safety programs spearheaded by the Ministry of Health will play a key role in ensuring sustainable and safe water access.

Education and behavior change initiatives at the household level will also be prioritized to promote better sanitation practices.

The master plan aims to scale up pilot projects and successful initiatives, ensuring that rural communities receive the necessary infrastructure and long-term support.

