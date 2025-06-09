New loan products to boost homes and businesses

file Photo

The Fiji Development Bank has launched two new loan products aimed at supporting families and stimulating business growth nationwide.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the FDB Choice Home Loan and the Revolving Working Capital Term Loan are designed to transform lives by widening access to affordable financing for ordinary Fijians.

Immanuel says the Choice Home Loan is tailored to help young families, longstanding FDB clients, and hardworking individuals including those without traditional payslips achieve homeownership.

Article continues after advertisement

“We gather to reaffirm our commitment to a Fiji where every family can build a secure foundation, and every entrepreneur can realize their dreams.”

He says the product also prioritizes women, youth, persons with disabilities, and rural communities.

FDB is offering interest rates starting from 3.99 percent, with no internal fees for the first six months. A special unsecured renovation loan will also be available for rural households to upgrade their homes without needing collateral.

The Revolving Working Capital Term Loan provides flexible, renewable credit to help businesses manage cash flow, restock, maintain operations, and tap into new opportunities.

Immanuel says the support is targeted at transport operators, farmers, retailers, tourism operators, and small businesses that keep the economy moving.

The Minister adds that the Fiji Government and FDB will continue to work together to ensure development financing reaches those who need it most.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.