New land titles bring security and fresh start for Nadi settlement

Residents of Ledrusasa in Nadi were over the moon last night after receiving their land leases from the Housing Minister.

They had endured significant setbacks due to the absence of a scheme plan from when the project started.

Homes were constructed without a proper layout, leading to major challenges for the Ministry.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the new titles give families legal security and a chance to build stronger homes.



He says residents previously faced driveway and boundary disputes because the settlement lacked a planning framework, noting that similar problems occur in other informal areas nationwide.



The Minister reminded residents that ownership carries responsibilities, urging families to maintain their surroundings and support a safe, orderly neighbourhood.

“And to the families receiving your lease titles today, I urge you to remember, to cherish this moment. Use your lease wisely to build stronger homes, healthier families and brighter futures. Remember that with ownership comes responsibilities. Maintain your environment, respect your neighbours and contribute to the growth of this community”



The handover signals a fresh start for Ledrusasa and promises ongoing efforts to upgrade settlements across Fiji, enabling families to live with dignity, stability, and hope.



