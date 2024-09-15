New jetty to boost infrastructure

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga during his visit to the Koro island

A new jetty has been proposed for the village of Nabuna on Koro Island.

During a talanoa session in Nabuna village, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga was informed that the new jetty, which is anticipated to bolster both transportation and commerce, will serve as a crucial link between the island and its neighboring regions.

According to the District Representative, Sekaia Bolabola one of the key advantages of the proposed jetty is its integration with the island’s existing road and network connection, which will provide easier and more efficient access for the people of Koro.

“The improved road connections will enhance the flow of goods, services, and passengers to and from Nabuna, supporting local livelihoods and making it easier for residents to access essential services such as healthcare and education.”

Bolabola that the jetty’s strategic location at Nabuna will also offer a direct link to maritime transport routes, facilitating smoother and quicker travel to other parts of Fiji.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga is optimistic about the project, seeing it as a vital step toward increasing the island’s economic potential and improving the overall quality of life for its residents.

“The jetty is supposed to be accessible to the people. Connectivity. Current location, there’s no connectivity. There’s no village close by and it’s quite rough on this side of the island. Because of the size of the island, it’s also justifiable to have two jetties.”

As the proposal moves forward, it is anticipated that the jetty will bring long-term benefits, reinforcing Koro Island’s connectivity within Fiji and supporting sustainable growth in the region.