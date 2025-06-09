New hub brings hope to mental health patients

A new multi-purpose facility at St Giles Hospital is being hailed as a breakthrough for mental health care in Fiji.

It will provide space for patient rehabilitation, staff training, and community programs.

The Kind Hearts Hall was built with a $113,000 donation from Shop and Save Supermarket and officially opened today.

It will host counseling, group therapy, social activities, and recovery planning.

Health Minsiter Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said the project shows how private sector partnerships can strengthen healthcare.

When I took this role, I had encouraged the private sector to come on board and assist the ministry in terms of some of the works that needs to be done, in which I believe from then till now, there has been a lot of assistance put forward to the Ministry of Health, especially from the private sector.

Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Kiran Gaikwad said limited infrastructure has long hindered services at St Giles Hospital.

He said the new facility will also be used for teaching and clinical training.

The hall will support recovery programs for patients preparing for discharge and help them reintegrate into society.

