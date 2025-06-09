New funding facility to shield farmers from climate shocks

Pic: Supplied

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways says access to funding through the Pacific Resilience Facility will directly support rural farmers while reducing financial pressure on the government.

In its submission to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, the Ministry highlighted that the facility will provide small-scale grants to communities, allowing farmers to recover faster after disasters without increasing national debt. The facility is also expected to strengthen national food security and protect rural livelihoods.

“Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr Andrew Tukana says the impact will also be seen in agricultural exports to New Zealand, adding that access to the PRF would help farmers, particularly those involved in targeted crops.”

Dr Tukana adds that joining the facility will help Fiji better prepare for cyclones, droughts and flooding.

“These management interventions are essential to address the projected rise in cyclones and droughts, while strengthening the agricultural sector through increased investment in resilient and sustainable practices.”

He stresses that empowering farmers at the grassroots level is central to safeguarding livelihoods and ensuring that agriculture remains a strong pillar of Fiji’s economy in the face of increasing climate challenges.

