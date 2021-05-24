New Fijian President to be appointed this month

Fiji’s new President will be appointed at a special sitting of Parliament on October 22nd.

Pursuant to section 85 of the Fijian Constitution, the President holds office for three years, and is eligible for re-appointment for one further term of three years, but is not eligible for re-appointment after that.

Current President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote was appointed by Parliament on October 12th in 2015.

Article continues after advertisement

Konrote was re-appointed on August 31st in 2018 and is due to retire on November 11th.

FBC News understands former Military Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto and Tui Macuata Wiliame Katonivere are front runners to become the next President.

All Members of Parliament will be required to be physically present in the Parliament Chambers to ensure the process of secret ballot is properly fulfilled.

The Parliament Secretariat has clarified there will be no virtual hybrid sitting on that day.