New e-ticketing system to roll out early next year

The new e-ticketing system is set to be launched early next year.

This has been confirmed by Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica who says they are currently in the process of setting up the system.

“So they are signing up the bus companies right now so I think the plan is to launch it after the school starts so it probably be late January or February when they launch but they are working through the process of setting up the new system.”

Kamikamica had earlier stated that new system promises significant improvements including expanded payment options beyond the M-Paisa card.

He had also said that Vodafone Fiji has been selected as the successful vendor for the new e-ticketing system.

He says they also plan to cover the entire transport sector, making travel more efficient and accessible.