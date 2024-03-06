New covered walkway for Nausori Airport

[Source: Supplied]

The commissioning of the covered walkway marks a pivotal step in Fiji Airports’ overarching plans to elevate the standards of the facilities and services at Nausori Airport.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Mesake Nawari, has acknowledged the Japanese Government for funding the stowable covered walkways at Nausori Airport and the Asian Development Bank for facilitating the project.

Nawari says the funding was part of the ‘Enhancing COVID-19 Preparedness for Tourism Recovery Project’ under the ‘Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific’ through the Asian Development Bank.

One of the key outcomes of the project is to restore international tourism to Fiji, and I am pleased to note that this has already been achieved.

The project has supported Fiji Airports with the purchase of other important equipment for its airports, with the specific focus of strengthening the foundation of sustainable and resilient economic growth through the provision of quality infrastructure.