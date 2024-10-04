New building under construction in Labasa Town

Old MH supermarket site

A new building is currently under construction on Main Street in Labasa Town.

The development is being carried out at the old MH supermarket site, which burned down in 2009 and was later converted into a parking lot.

Labasa Town Council Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi says the project belongs to Carpenters Group Limited.

Ligairi adds that the new infrastructure will boost the town’s local economy.

“They’ve started now with the construction work, with the foundation by NGCL and its team. They’ll have an open space; it’ll be a double-story building, an open space at the bottom, and probably a supermarket, whether it’s on the top or at the bottom, which will be assured later.”

Ligairi says that four other infrastructure projects are under construction within the town, with a few more expected in the coming years.

FBC News has sent questions to Carpenters Group Director Daniel Whippy regarding the project details and confirmation and is awaiting a reply.