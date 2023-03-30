New beginning for Fiji this Ram Naumi: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad is urging Fijians to become active partners with government in their own respective positions to empower people through capacity building and consolidation of robust institutions.

Prasad said this in light of Ram Naumi celebrations which comes to an end today.

He says it is now the duty of the Government to accept and embrace the ideals and principles of goodness espoused during this Ram Naumi festival to devise smart policies and strategies to improve the quality of life and standard of living .

He says the current consultation by the Fiscal Review Committee and preparation for the Economic Summit are just two of the many actions taken and is calling on everyone to be part of the process which is a new beginning for Fiji.

Prasad says Ram and Ramayan are about the struggle and triumph of the forces of righteousness over the evil and that it is about the restoration of peace and order, building capacity for justice and working towards the elimination of all forms of discrimination and empowering needy.

He says their party is committed to the cause of humanity.

He also says that for the time in NFP’s history, they will be completing 100 days of being in the Government and that he is pleased to announce that they have achieved 14 of the 18 targets they had set to achieve in this period.