New alliance to enhance healthcare to Fijians

A new alliance between the Great Council of Chiefs and Pacific Specialist Healthcare is set to enhance access to world-class medical services for Fijians, especially for those living in remote areas.

During a visit to the 130-bed private hospital in Nadi, GCC Chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula lauded the hospital’s cutting-edge technology and highly trained specialists.

He said the hospital’s strategic location near Nadi International Airport could attract international dignitaries and boost Fiji’s healthcare reputation.

Article continues after advertisement

The partnership also aims to raise health awareness in the iTaukei community and promote early detection of chronic illnesses through telemedicine.

PSH Founder and Chief Executive Parvish Kumar said he looked forward to working with the GCC to provide affordable, quality healthcare and to ensure active iTaukei representation in hospital decision-making.

The collaboration will also include regional participation on PSH’s board, with more developments expected soon.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.