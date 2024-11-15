New $5M Mountain Resort in Fiji promises jobs and tourism boost

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica commended the tourism opportunities taking shape in the north.

Kamikamica is currently on his Northern tour, where he visited the New City Tourism Development site at Mount Korovatu in Labasa.

The DPM was at the groundbreaking for the Korovatu Mountain Top Resort, a $5 million investment aimed at bolstering Fiji’s status as a premier tourism destination in the Northern Division.

Upon completion, this resort is projected to create approximately 20 jobs.

This project is spearheaded by Ma Xian Lin, who was inspired by the breathtaking beaches and climate of Vanua Levu during his first visit to Fiji in 2018.



The construction of this tourist attraction is expected to be completed within a year, while the broader development of the hotel group will unfold over the next five years.