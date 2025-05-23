New $4.8m eco-crematorium opens

Fiji's first eco-friendly crematorium and memorial gardens.

Suva now has its first eco-friendly crematorium and memorial gardens, a multi-million-dollar facility that is expected to ease pressure on cemetery space and modernize funeral services in the Capital.

The $4.8 million Suva Crematorium and Memorial Gardens were officially opened today by Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo.

Vosarogo described the new crematorium as a timely and compassionate solution for bereaved families.

“I’m sure that for most of us, for too long, grieving families in Suva have had to manage funeral arrangements across multiple locations and providers. Today I am pleased to say that this burden has now been eased. Suva now has access to a very comprehensive one-stop funeral service that offers efficiency, dignity, compassion, all under one roof.”

Vosarogo states that the crematorium supports the government’s vision for sustainable urban development, with its green features aligning with Fiji’s National Development Plan and environmental commitments.

The facility includes two eco-friendly cremators with systems that reduce smoke and harmful pollutants.

Diven Prasad, Managing Director of Suva Crematorium and Memorial Gardens Complex, says the facility is designed for grieving families, offering a peaceful setting for final farewells.

He adds the facility has seating for up to 400 people, a viewing area, and a modern chapel.

Families choosing to interment ashes can do so in the memorial garden, where each burial plot can hold up to 10 urns, allowing generations to be laid to rest together.

Cremator parts were sourced from India, France, and Germany, and the system completes cremations in under an hour.

