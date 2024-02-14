Need to find the root causes of drug engagement

The Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Set Apart Missional Convention currently held in Nadi is emphasizing spiritual enrichment, addressing pressing social issues, including the prevalence of hard drugs and mental health challenges.

Division Secretary Mike Sikuri says the convention, which serves as a platform for spiritual renewal and strategic planning, seeks to equip pastors with the tools necessary to address societal issues effectively.

With the recent national issue of drugs, Sikuri emphasizes the importance of understanding the root causes behind individuals’ engagement in illicit activities.

“Collectively, we should be asking ourselves the question of why. And why do instead of branding people, why do people end up engaging in some of those activities and then deal with the causes from there.”

He firmly believes in its role as a catalyst for positive change, recognizing that it reaches people differently and possesses the potential to influence social dynamics.

The convention’s broader mission is to empower pastors to lead and make impactful decisions within their communities.

One of the key highlights of the convention is a dedicated session focused on mental health issues.

Around 350 people are in attendance at the Fulton Adventist University College.