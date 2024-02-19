NDMO calls on Fijians to be cautious

The National Disaster Management Office advises residents residing in low-lying and flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of the Wainibuka River and Wainimala River to be cautious.

The NDMO calls on Fijians to take necessary precautions as a flood warning is currently in effect for these regions.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, the water level at Nayavu Station along the Wainibuka River has risen to 7.26 meters, which is 0.76 meters above the alert level, and it is increasing.

The NDMO advises the public to ensure they have essential supplies such as non-perishable food, water, medication, and first-aid kits readily available in case of evacuation or emergencies.

The public is advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, especially in flood-prone areas, and monitor nearby water levels, rivers, and streams.