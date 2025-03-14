Nawaka 7s vows to fight drug presence

As Fiji battles a growing drug crisis, even its premier rugby tournament, the Nawaka 7s, has not been spared.

The discovery of needles and bottles modified to be used as smoking apparatus commonly known as bong at Prince Charles Park has raised serious concerns about drug presence at the venue.

Nawaka 7s Executive Director Eparama Sailo has strongly condemned the issue, stating that drugs have no place in sports.

Sailo says they are working with authorities to ramp up efforts to crack down on drug use, ensuring the tournament remains focused on discipline, integrity, and fair play.

“We do condemn drug use and we are trying to work with Fiji Police force and stop the presence of needles and drug use at the games. We are reiterating our theme for today say no the drugs and keep rugby clean and we are working closely with the Fiji Police Force who will be taking more strict measures too tomorrow.”

Sailo says they are committed to maintaining the Nawaka 7s as a premier tournament that attracts top teams, showcasing skill, talent, and sportsmanship while reinforcing the message that drugs have no place in rugby.

Divisional Police Commander West Iakobo Vaisewa has confirmed that two drug arrests have been made outside the venue at the Nadi Market and the bus stand.

The police will conduct random checks on suspected individuals at the venue to ensure the safety of players and spectators. The Divisional Police Commander West states that additional personnel will be deployed both inside and outside the venue to enhance security.

