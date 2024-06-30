Navy and partners crack down illegal fishing activities

[Source: Republic Of Fiji Navy/ Facebook]

The Fiji Navy, together with the Fiji Police and Ministry of Fisheries, successfully conducted a targeted operation resulting in the apprehension of several vessels suspected of engaging in illegal fishing activities.

The operation revealed disturbing evidence of dynamite fishing, a highly destructive and illegal method of fishing that poses severe risks to marine ecosystems.

The Fiji Navy says their collaboration with the Fiji Police and Fiji Fisheries has been instrumental in these successful operations, showcasing the importance of joint efforts in combating illegal activities.

The Fiji Navy, along with its partners, will continue to patrol waters vigilantly, ensuring that fisheries are protected.



They have also issued a stern warning to those who engage in illegal fishing practices that such activities will not be tolerated.



